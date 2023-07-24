Transfer U-turn? PSG hopeful of pulling off deal for Tottenham's Harry Kane despite claims he only has eyes for Bayern Munich

- PSG interested in Kane
- Bayern have made two bids
- Kane reported to prefer Germany switch
WHAT HAPPENED? While it has been reported that Kane would prefer to move to Bayern and has little interest in a switch to PSG, a new report from RMC Sport claims that the England captain has not completely dismissed the idea of heading to the French capital.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Bayern have made two bids, and Kane is said to have agreed personal terms with the club, he has yet to reach any kind of agreement with the Ligue 1 champions. However, the report claims that the Spurs striker has attempted to use PSG's interest to leverage a more lucrative contract with the Bundesliga giants.
AND WHAT'S MORE: A deal to sign Kane would cost either PSG or Bayern €100 million (£86m/$110m) this summer, despite him only having a year left on his contract. Spurs have offered their key player a new deal worth £400,000-per-week but he has yet to sign it and is not said to be inclined to with the transfer window open.
WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen if PSG will make a formal bid to sign Kane.