PSG set for a big summer of transfer spending after AVOIDING Financial Fair Play sanctions

Paris Saint-Germain have avoided Financial Fair Play punishment and have the freedom to spend this summer as a result.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Parisians posted €369 million (£324m/$401m) in losses last year, well over UEFA's limit of €60m (£53m/$65m). They were hit with a €10m (£9m/$11m) fine for doing so, and could face further punishment if they breach rules again. However, record revenues of nearly €800m (£702m/$868m) should bring the club within the limits, and without the threat of sanctions, the club are set for a big summer, according to Le Parisien.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG's spending was curbed last summer, with the club loaning out a number of players and failing to make a marquee signing. That appears set to change in the coming months.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Parisians have already reportedly lined up a few targets, including young French stars Rando Kolo Muani, Marcus Thuram and Kouadio Kone. One of Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe could also depart to free up even more cash.

WHAT NEXT? PSG seem to be in for a summer of change. Manager Christophe Galtier could be relieved of his duties, while the Ligue 1 leaders are certain to be active in the transfer market.

