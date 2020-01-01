Provisional 52-man Uganda U17 squad for Cecafa Championship named

The team is pooled alongside Kenya, and Ethiopia in a tough Group B in the annual competition

Uganda U17 head coach Lutalo Hamuza has summoned a provisional 52-man squad for the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) U17 Challenge Cup to be held in Rwanda.

After undergoing a mandatory Covid-19 test, the players will then report to a residential training camp at the Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru on Wednesday, November 4 up until December 9.

The competition will also be used as the U17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

Kenya and Uganda have been pooled in Group B of the Cecafa U17 Championship.

The two leading teams in the U17 qualifiers – that will be staged in Rwanda – will qualify to represent the zone in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) U17 tournament. The junior Afcon tournament will be held in Morocco in 2021.

Ethiopia are the other opponent in a group that is expected to be the toughest, especially taking into account the recent rivalry between Kenya and the Uganda Cubs.

Tanzania have been drawn alongside Sudan and Djibouti in Group C whereas Rwanda, Eritrea, and South Sudan are in Group A.

The championship has been scheduled to take place between December 13 to December 28 in Rwanda where the Cecafa Kagame Club Cup was held in 2019.

Goalkeepers: (Mukisa Daniel- URA FC), Gubya Rickson (Juventus FC), Namasuba Chandia Walter (Maroons FC), Mwebe Henry (Express FC), Magada Abdu (Busoga United FC), Rukari Norman (SC Vipers), Oyirwoth Humphrey (Express FC), Mugisha Tumusime Paidha (Black Angels FC)

Defenders: Waswanga Shafiki (URA FC), Mulema Vincent (Kyetume FC), Kato Derrick (Vipers SC), Ibrahim Juma (KCCA FC), Kisakye Haruna (Vipers SC), Kaddu Caros (Vipers SC), Luyima Enock (Volf SA), Katende Akram (Big Talent Soccer Academy), Mukisa Simon (KCCA FC), Isabirye William (BUL FC), Gava Peter (Express FC), Sheik Ibrahim (Tooro United FC), Madoi Ronald (Wakiso Giants FC), Ogwang Joseph (KCCA FC SA)

Midfielders: Kaliisa Shugai (Express FC), Ssebulime Pius (KCCA FC), Irinimbabazi Ivan (Bright Stars FC), Bawunda David (SC Villa), Mukiibi Yasin (Kataka FC), Jemba Abudshakur Ramsey (Isra SA), Mutyaba Travis (Vipers SC), Muliika Patrick (Alpha Soccer Academy), Ouke Patrick (Proline FC), Ssekibengo Godfrey (St Henry’s College Kitovu), Opio Alex Otti (Vipers SC), Mwanje Elvis Eddy (KCCA FC), Opaala Edrine Mukisa (Busoga United FC), Mudiba Samir (Express FC), Kamurungi Nuwagaba (St Adrea Kaahwa’s College-Hoima)

Forwards: Kyeyune Abbasi (Kampala), Magogo Shafiq (KCCA FC SA), Mubiru Hassan (Express FC), Mawa Oscar (KCCA FC SA), Kifumba Faisal (Kyetume FC), Kiggundu Allan (BUL FC), Bugembe Issa (Bright Stars FC), Busolo Paul (SC Villa Jogoo), Logono Moses (Busoga United FC), Jumbe Fahad (Vipers SC), Odong Allan (Volf SA), Nsereko Denis (Black Stars FC), Nyongesa Christopher (Rock High School-Tororo), Nsambu Kirabo (Lloyd Metz FC U17, France), Basil Tenywa Tuma (Eton College, United Kingdom)