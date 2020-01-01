Proper Man Utd fans are 'disgusted' with Woodward attacks - Solskjaer

The Red Devils' executive vice-chairman's house was targeted by a group of fans with flares, an incident which has been widely condemned

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has slammed Manchester United fans involved in the attack on Ed Woodward’s house on Tuesday, saying “proper supporters are disgusted” at the incident.

A group of fans carrying flares gathered outside Woodward’s house, throwing incendiary objects over the gates and reportedly vandalising walls with graffiti.

The attack comes after United fans at Old Trafford and on the road were filmed chanting “Ed Woodward’s gonna die” – a song which has been widely condemned.

“I’ve got to say that everyone at the club, proper supporters are disgusted at what happened,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

“You know our fans are passionate and opinions can be voiced in different ways but I’ve said it before: we have got to stick together, stay united and I’m sure our fans will support us tonight [against Manchester City].”

Agent Mino Raiola, not always a friend of the club, said those involved in the incident were "morons" who should be locked up.

United have announced an agreement with Sporting C.P. to sign long-term target Bruno Fernandes, and Solskjaer is confident the deal will be finalised before the January window closes.

“We’ve agreed with the club now, so hopefully we can announce it very soon that the deal’s through, so that’s exciting,” he added.

Solskjaer was speaking ahead of his side’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against City at the Etihad Stadium, which United started with a 3-1 deficit.

Asked what he thought his players needed to do to book a place at Wembley for the final with Aston Villa, Solskjaer’s response was simple.

“We need to score two more goals than them at least,” he said.

“We’ve done it before, last year. We need a really good performance; we need to match our performance here about six weeks ago when we played well here and won.

“PSG away is always a good memory for these boys to look back and think about, but we know we’re going to need a proper performance with and without the ball.

“We’ll have to throw loads of energy at it. We need more courage, we need to be better on the ball, because last time we were here we countered really well.

“We should have scored four or five, but I don’t think it will be that type of game. Of course, they are two up, they can be happy with keeping the ball.”