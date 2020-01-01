Promising Oyirwoth reveals why he joined SC Villa

The youngster was signed by the 16-time league champions on a two-year deal during the last transfer window

Goffin Godfrey Oyirwoth has explained why he chose to sign for Sports Club Villa even when other Ugandan Premier League clubs were seriously chasing his signature.

The 20-year-old signed for the record champions in a deal that will see him at the club for two seasons, and he has opened up on why he was convinced to be part of the Villa fraternity.

“I love SC Villa, it is a big team and the best in Uganda,” Oyirwoth told the club’s website.

“There is no talented player who does not want to play for the best team. I felt happy as a player. I felt privileged knowing that a club in Villa’s stature was looking out for me.”

The youngster also explained why he chose jersey number 27 upon signing for the Jogoos.

“Initially, I wanted the number seven but I learned Benson Muhindo wears it, so I asked for any other ending with seven. That’s how I ended up with 27," he continued.

The Ugandan also opened up on his targets as he has already been regularly involved the ongoing season, which has gone on a recess to allow players feature in the African Nations Championship.

“When I signed for Villa, first I was focussed on working hard so as to break into starting XI which I have achieved in the first five games,” he added.

“Secondly, I want to be involved in more goals; I want to create more goals as well as score as many as possible and I want to win silverware for SC Villa.

“Starting all the five games is as a result of the hard work in training. It is a great feeling but again I will not take it for granted but rather continue working hard in order to keep my position.”

Oyirwoth revealed his best match came against Mbarara City in matchday two.

“I felt very happy that I was able to help the team earn the three points that day. Being involved in two goals helped me to build my confidence as a player,” he concluded. “I was also very impressed with the teamwork that day.”

“We are not performing poorly but we still have a lot to work on and improve as a team most especially our away form. And for me personally, I also have a lot to offer the team so that we make our performance better.”

Oyirwoth is among the youngsters who are under close scrutiny to see how they will perform in the 2020/21 season.