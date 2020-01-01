Proline FC were targeted by Fufa for relegation due to my interest - Kasule

The side dropped into the second-tier alongside Maroons and Tooro United after UPL cancellation

Proline FC's Director Mujib Kasule has alleged his club was a target for relegation by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa).

After Fufa invoked articles 18 (II) to cancel the 2019/20 season, Proline, Tooro United and Maroons FC were relegated as Vipers were declared the champions.

Kasule now reads mischief in the decisions read by Fufa President Moses Magogo on May 20.

“It’s not a secret that we as the club are targeted by the federation because of my interest in football administration and that’s exactly how we have been relegated,” Kasule told CBS Radio as was quoted by Football256.

“We cannot drop our values as a club for the sake of top-flight football otherwise we would do what all the teams do to stay up.”

Proline suffered the points deductions when they failed to honour their match against SC Villa in September. The Uganda Cup defending champions had lost players to the national team then and said they could not face the Jogoos without them.

“The rules are clear, but Fufa insisted that we play the league without our senior players who were away on national duty, but they insist we play against a Villa side that didn’t lose a player. Where is the fairness?” asked a furious Kasule.

“It is just a matter of time that the truth will unearth itself, Fufa knows they are wrong but because they have authority, we have been stepped on.”

The official further took issue with Fufa's decree to allow KCCA FC to take one of the continental slots. Traditionally, the Caf Confederation Cup ticket has always gone to the Uganda Cup winner. Proline won the tournament last season.

“Representation in the Caf Confederations Cup is entirely about performances in the Uganda Cup, KCCA are not even defending champions of the Uganda Cup, but because they are second in the league, it qualifies them," added Kasule.

“Terrible!”

Meanwhile, Police FC head coach Abdalla Mubiru has claimed they deserved to have remained in the top-tier. Although they fought hard for survival, the law enforcer's coach points out areas the club must work on going forward.

“It has been a season to forget and I am happy we stayed afloat. I congratulate the players, fellow coaching staff and management for this although I believe we deserved even better,” Mubiru told Kawowo Sports.

“In the past years, we [Police] have had a couple of good players, but they haven’t stayed around for a while. I want to emphasise a little stability instead of having to see a new face every season.”

Ashraf Mugume, Simon Mbaziira, Juma Balinya, Paul Willa, Hassan Kalega, Ivan Bukenya and Norman Ojik are the players Police lost after they had played key roles in the 2018/19 season.