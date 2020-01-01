Proline FC accept Fufa decision to end UPL season, relegation

The now-demoted club have accepted the decision taken to end the top-flight and promised to bounce back as soon as possible

Proline FC have accepted the decision by the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) to end the 2019-20 season and relegate them to the lower division.

On Wednesday, Vipers SC were declared champions after the top-flight was cancelled as announced by Fufa president Moses Magogo during his press briefing.

Vipers, who were leading with 54 points, against defending champions KCCA FC’s tally of 50 points when the league was suspended due to the measures put in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus, have now bagged their fourth title in history.

Defending Uganda Cup champions Proline were relegated alongside Maroons FC, and Tooro United while Myda FC and UPDF have earned slots in the top-tier as Kiboga, Kataka, Kitara and Ndejje will face off in the play-offs to produce the third team that will grace the top-tier in the 2020/21 season.

Proline have accepted the decision by Fufa and have promised to fight to return to the top-flight next season.

“Dear fans and well-wishers, today, May 20, the Fufa Executive decided to stop the UPL and use the 75% competition rule to award final league positions,” Proline said in a statement obtained by Goal signed by CEO William Bakkabulindi.

“As a result, we have been relegated. As a club, we were optimistic to ensure survival and we had a big chance to do so but its unusual times the world over and we missed this chance to fight. We know it is hard to take but we will go with Fufa's decision.

“As is our norm, we will deal with this as we deal with all challenges and fight to bounce back as soon as we can.”

The UPL title chase has been between the two giants – Vipers and KCCA - as they have been the only victors since the 2012/13 season.

KCCA won it in the 2012/13 season, defended it in the following campaign before the Venoms captured it in the 2014/15 season.

In the 2015/16 and the subsequent seasons, the Kassasiro Boys won it again before Vipers wrestled it from them in the 2017/18 campaign.

The latest move by Fufa means Vipers have also earned themselves a ticket in the next Caf Champions League edition.