Project Hudson-Odoi and Lamptey: Ghana urged to up strategy for dual nationals

Ex-Germany-born Ghana defender Anthony Baffoe has urged the Football Association to harness the power of former players in the quest to attract dual nationals to the Black Stars.





The West Africans, led by GFA president Kurt Okraku, are on a mission to broaden the national talent pool with players of Ghanaian descent abroad, with Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah and Brighton & Hove Albion right-back Tariq Lamptey among their top targets.





France-born player Alexander Djiku, England-born duo Andy Yiadom and Joseph Wallocott and Germany-born Daniel-Kofi Kyereh are members of the current national set-up, all four players featuring in the Black Stars 1-0 home triumph over South Africa in the 2022 World Cup qualifier on Sunday.





“It is a process trying to bring in players who were born abroad like me. Don’t forget that they didn’t grow up here and I have had these discussions with Kurt Okraku,” Baffoe told Citi Sports.





“It’s important to have ambassadors like Stephen Appiah, Eric Addo in Holland, Hans Sarpei and Otto in Germany and the likes of Razak Pimpong in Denmark.





“Symbols like [Michael] Essien and Asamoah Gyan whose names still resonate in world football. We have had that discussion and it’s important to have a focal point in Europe.





“You cannot convince someone who has lived all his life abroad to come and play for Ghana tomorrow. It does not work like that.”





Ghana’s list of targets also includes Watford winger Kwadwo Baah, Anderlecht attacker Francis Amuzu and RB Leipzig striker Brian Brobbey.





The likes of Kevin-Prince Boateng, Junior Agogo, Quincy Owusu-Abeyie, Eric Addo and Hans Adu-Sarpei have all featured for the Black Stars in the past, even though they originally came from foreign countries.





Nonetheless, there have been players who have turned down the opportunity. Former Germany centre-back Jerome Boateng, former Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck, Italy striker Mario Balotelli and ex-USA winger Freddy Adu all rejected approaches to play for the Black Stars.

In recent times, Belgium winger Jeremy Doku, Bayer Leverkusen duo Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Jeremie Frimpong have pledged their allegiances to European nations.