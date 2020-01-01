President Magogo explains why Fufa will not bail out clubs from financial turmoil

The teams had reached out to the federation seeking help after the Covid-19 pandemic set in

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) President Moses Magogo has explained why the clubs will not enjoy financial support.

Led by Premier League clubs, teams in Uganda had reached out to Fufa to bail them out during the coronavirus pandemic but Magogo has come out to make it clear why such prayers cannot be granted.

“The government allocation of funds is done by an act of Parliament. Whatever we request for, must be used according to the initial plan. Therefore, we cannot channel the funds because there is a shortage,” Magogo told the club's representatives during the consultative meeting on the 2020/21 season.

“Whereas we may want to help the clubs, but it is not right to say Fufa should divert the funds meant for the Uganda Cranes towards clubs.

“We go through an audit by the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development. It is not true that Fufa doesn't support clubs.

“We spend USh128M in prize money, USh400M in medical insurance and we paid over USh600M for air tickets to KCCA FC and Proline FC for their continental expeditions.”

Magogo elaborated what his administration is hoping to achieve as part of their legacy while in charge of Fufa.

“Fufa has always been open and we believe this meeting will definitely benefit us all,” added the Caf Executive member

“When we took over Fufa, we focused on four areas; building the institution of Fufa, finding resources, relationship with key stakeholders and football development.

“Going forward, we have had internal discussions as Fufa and we believe we must shift our focus towards infrastructure, national legislation and football competitions.”

The meeting was attended even by the clubs that boycotted the initial one and they included; Mwine Mpaka (Mbarara City), Diana Nyago (Busoga United), Bernard Atiku (Onduparaka FC) and Ronald Mutebi (Bright Stars).

“It's only in an environment like this that we can debate. We can either agree or disagree but I believe this is a good platform for both the clubs and the FA,” Onduparaka FC's Bernard Atiku said.

Other officials who attended the meeting include; Mwine Mpaka (Mbarara City FC), Hannington Muhanguzi (MYDA FC), Ronald Barete (BUL FC), Aggrey Ashaba (KCCA FC), Shawn Mubiru (SC Villa), Hassan Lule (Wakiso Giants FC), Reuben Mubiru (Kyetume FC), Moses Kaduyu (URA FC), George Mulindwa (Vipers SC), Francis Kidega (Police FC) and Florence Nakiwala (Express FC).