Premier League 'unanimously and vigorously' reject Super League proposal & plan action against six sides involved

Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City have signed up to form part of a new European competition

The Premier League has "unanimously and vigorously rejected" plans for a Super League and is planning to take action against the six sides from the English top-flight that have signed up for the new European competition.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City announced on Sunday that they intend to form part of a new breakaway competition involving members of the continental elite.

What has been said?

The Premier League has responded to the plans by announcing in a statement: "The Premier League, alongside The FA, met with clubs today to discuss the immediate implications of the Super League proposal.

"The 14 clubs at the meeting unanimously and vigorously rejected the plans for the competition. The Premier League is considering all actions available to prevent it from progressing, as well as holding those Shareholders involved to account under its rules.

"The League will continue to work with key stakeholders including fan groups, Government, UEFA, The FA, EFL, PFA and LMA to protect the best interests of the game and call on those clubs involved in the proposed competition to cease their involvement immediately.

"The Premier League would like to thank fans and all stakeholders for the support they have shown this week on this significant issue. The reaction proves just how much our open pyramid and football community means to people."



