Premier League: The top 100 funniest African fantasy football team names

With the 2022-23 English elite division underway, GOAL highlights some of the funniest team names

Excitement is building for fantasy football fans following the start of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is undeniably the most popular and offers users the chance to battle it out with their friends and rivals across the globe.

As teams continue to jostle for big prizes in England, GOAL have complied the 100 funniest African fantasy football team names (family-friendly).

Do have a quick read of these and you'll have your fantasy football side sorted in no time!

100. Wótí Màgbór FC

99. Trabaye FC

98. Iron Man Squad

97. Ozonzy FC

96. Daa Gee

95. Deaf and Dumb

94. Bam Bam

93. Mojo United

92. The Wizard of Ozil

91. Touch Matip & Chilwell

90. Agbado Place Holder

89. Dagbada FC

88. 10Hag FC

87. Ekwensu na Alusi

86. Zola FC

85. The Singularities

84. Yoa FC

83. Ji Masun

82. Vawulence XI

81. Unprotected Cesc

80. Benzo FC

79. Don't Try Me

78. Shuga Ree Eleven SC

77. Book Worm

76. Asakaa Boys

75. 12k FC

74. Most of the Gabis

73. Big Steppers

72. Things Are Happening

71. Ye

70. Ashawo FC

69. Kwabena Ebo Ne Ba Ac

68. Tactical HaganXavi

67. John Mikel Slowbi

66. I'm Terrible

65. Cashout

64. If Ebi Easy Do Am FC

63. Holy Sperm

62. Merseyside Red

61. Wakanda Forever

60. Willy Willy

59. Ten shades of Hag

58. Arsenali to Champe

57. Barz Munchen

56. Cityzen

55. Team Thrashers

54. Sickle FC

53. Knowing me, knowing you, Zaha

52. Thanks For Haskins

51. Time For Salah

50. Raja Casablanca

49. Stars Until The End

48. Varchester United

47. HT/FT

46. Won Lule

45. Satan’s Barnacles

44. Kunlepong

43. The Second Cuming

42. Hot shot Harrys

41. Obi-Won Iwobi

40. FC Maximum 20 Charac

39. I’m Only Human

38. Whooligan Republic

37. OmoAwo FC

36. Om Klopp

35. Wotowoto FC

34. Fijabi FC

33. Lobentos FC

32. Queenwesco

31. FC Kolaq Alagbo

30. Weskari FC

29. Chimes of Freedom FC

28. Wendeweri

27. Shanawole FC

26. Quagmire United

25. Ololade Mi Asake

24. DsilentG FC

23. Dem No Rate Us

22. AFC Mozart

21. Mr Beans

20. Obodhogho United

19. Not Arsenal

18. Paris Giwa

17. Ofe Ni Dido Obinrin

16. VfB Milado

15. Muleya Arsenal ZM

14. Scorched Earth

13. Emi Lokan United

12. Raccacoonie Rangers

11. Salah Till I Die

10. Bayern Never Lossing

9. Olosho

8. Otumopko

7. Pass! Shoot! Score!

6. Conte's Crew FC

5. Ibadi Aran

4. Come Digne With Me

3. Wazaaaaa

2. Pakalolo Lolopaka