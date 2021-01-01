Premier League secretariat annul Police FC's Ochan red card against Vipers SC

The decision has been taken after fierce criticism from the Cops chairman Asan Kasingye who claimed the Venoms have always compromised referees

Ugandan Premier League side Police FC have succeeded in overturning the red card that was shown to goalkeeper Derrick Ochan during the 3-2 defeat to Vipers SC on February 19.

Police appealed the red card after the goalkeeper was sent off as he was adjudged to have handled the ball outside his area. The Cops had made it clear they would seek an appeal against the decision and the Premier League secretariat have finally annulled the red card decision.

“The UPL Secretariat is in receipt of a decision from the Fufa referees disciplinary panel which reviewed the red card shown to Police FC player Derrick Ochan during Match 57 played on Friday, February 19, 2021, at the St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende,” a statement by the secretariat and seen by Goal, read in part.

“The panel annulled the red card shown to Ochan due to the wrong call made by assistant referee two. Therefore, the said player is eligible to play for Police FC."

The decision to send off Ochan irked Police chair Asan Kasingye who attacked Vipers SC alleging the league champions have always had a questionable relationship with referees.

Kasingye confronted the matchday officials after the decision and thereafter stated he was not afraid to be fined by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations.

"The world must know about Vipers and their relationship with referees," Kasingye said after the match then. "I am now waiting for my suspension. That will be my highest achievement ever in managing a UPL team for 30 years. Fufa, hurry up, suspend me and enjoy your referees' antics!

"Let it come even now. Are they not late? This is going to liberate the clubs that fear to talk out. Vipers will do it again. In the near future, you will remember me. In fact, I am setting a legacy in Uganda’s football that will transcend my physical life on earth.

"I know how they operate. I know. The little respect I had for you Vipers is all gone," added the visibly angered chairman. "This is the order of the day for Vipers. It’s too much. We can’t keep looking on as they rape the beautiful game. Someone must stop this madness. Corruption in football has gone beyond and Vipers, together with your hired refs, shame on you."

The secretariat's decision to annul the red card will be a big boost for Police who are set to play Bright Stars and Mbarara City in their next two games.