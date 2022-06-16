Premier League Opening Day: Delightful African showdowns to watch

Following the release of the English elite division fixtures, African stars have learnt their fate in week one of the new season

Nigeria internationals Wilfred Ndidi, Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho as well as Patson Daka (Zambia), plus Ghana’s Daniel Amartey will get their 2022-23 Premier League campaign underway on August 6 with Leicester City welcoming Brentford to the King Power Stadium.

After narrowly missing out on a European ticket last term – following their eighth-place finish – the Foxes would be aiming to start the new season on a winning note.

Nevertheless, they must negotiate their way past the Bees that boast four Africans in their ranks namely: Frank Onyeka (Nigeria), Yoane Wissa (DR Congo), Tariqe Fosu (Ghana), and Julian Jeanvier (Guinea).

In another fixture, Liverpool will visit newcomers Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Having Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, Guinea’s Naby Keita, Cameroon’s Joel Matip, and Mali prospect Ibrahima Konate in their fold, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are targeting all points at stake against the Cottagers, who parade DR Congo’s Neeskens Kebano, Cote d’Ivoire’s Jean Michael Seri and Nigeria prospect Tosin Adarabioyo. Sadio Mane is expected to leave Liverpool in the new season.

A tasty clash between Chelsea and Everton at Goodison Park will see Senegal international Edouard Mendy and Hakim Ziyech (Morocco) square up against Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi, Mali's Abdoulaye Doucoure and Cote d'Ivoire's Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

At the London Stadium, Riyad Mahrez’s Manchester City will begin their title defence against West Ham United who have Congo's Arthur Masuaku and Algeria's Said Benrahma in their fold.

After a disappointing 2021-22 campaign, anything short of a bright start for Aston Villa could send a wrong signal to fans of the Claret and Blue Army.

To achieve a positive result, Steven Gerrard’s men could be counting on Marvelous Nakamba (Zimbabwe) and Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso) to down Dominic Solanke (Nigeria) and Jordan Zemura’s Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The trio of Nicolas Pepe, Thomas Pepe and Mohamed Elneny are expected to feature when Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal try Crystal Palace for size at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles handled by Frenchman Patrick Vieira can count on Jeffrey Schlupp, Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha, and Cheikhou Kouyate against the Gunners.

Should Congolese goalkeeper Brice Samba decide to remain at Nottingham Forest, he will be in goal while Tunisia international Mohamed Drager will marshal the defence when the Reds visit Newcastle United who have no African player in their squad.