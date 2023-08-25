A return to the Premier League?! Nottingham Forest exploring deal for former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi

Thomas Hindle
Fenerbahce's Belgian forward Michy BatshuayiGetty Images
M. BatshuayiNottingham ForestChelseaPremier LeagueTransfers

Batshuayi, who currently plays for Turkish side Fenerbahce, is seeking a Premier League return, with Nottingham Forest exploring a deal.

  • Forest have made offer for Belgian forward
  • Scored 12 goals in Turkish Super League last year
  • Contract runs out in 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? Steve Cooper's side have made a verbal bid for the former Chelsea man, offering the Turkish club €4 million (£3.4m/$4.3m) for his services, according to Sports Digitale's Yagiz Sabuncuoglu. Fenerbahce are hoping for around €10m (£8.6m/$10.8m) for the forward.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Forest have ample cover up front, with Chris Wood in the mix to back up Taiwo Awoniyi. But Cooper wants further options, and has identified the 29-year-old as a top target. Batshuayi scored eight Premier League goals across four seasons at Chelsea.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Fenerbahce Michy Batshuayi 2023Twitter/FenerbahceMichy Batshuayi, ChelseaGetty ImagesSteve Cooper Nottingham Forest 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The two sides have just under a week to agree on a deal, with the summer transfer window set to close on September 1.

