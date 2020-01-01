Which Premier League matches will be free to watch on UK TV? How to watch & live stream

With English football scheduled to restart this summer, a number of TV networks will be showing matches for free

Premier League football is set to return to our screens in June after a three-month suspension due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Having been deprived of seeing the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal in live action during the global lockdown, fans of English football will now be able to watch a selection of games for free.

Television networks such as Sky Sports and the BBC will show a number of fixtures without any charge, while newcomer Amazon Prime will also stream some matches for free.

More teams

So which games will be gratis? What channel will they be on? And how exactly can you watch them? Goal brings you all you need to know.

Contents

When does the Premier League restart?

Premier League 2019-20 restarts on June 17 with two matches: Manchester City vs Arsenal and Aston Villa vs Sheffield United.

Once those two games - left over from matchday 28 - are played, the remaining nine matchdays from 30 to 38 - 90 fixtures - will be played.

Which Premier League matches will be free to watch on UK TV?

Sky Sports will make 25 matches available to watch for free, Amazon Prime has confirmed that its four games will be free to watch and the BBC will also broadcast four live matches for free.

Overall, then, a total of 33 Premier League fixtures of the remaining 92 - nearly a third - will be free to watch or stream on UK TV networks.

Broadcasters have yet to reveal exactly which matches will be available to watch for free, but Goal will keep you updated with a list, including dates, kick-off times and channels, right here.

Kick-off times (BST) for the remaining games will be as follows:

Friday: 8pm

8pm Saturday: 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 8pm

12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 8pm Sunday: 12pm, 2pm, 4:30pm, 7pm

12pm, 2pm, 4:30pm, 7pm Monday: 8pm

8pm Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: 6pm, 8pm

Date Time (UK) Match TV Channel TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC

Return to top

How can I stream or watch Premier League for free?

In order to watch or stream Premier League games for free, you will need access to BBC, Sky Sports and Amazon Prime.

BBC, the national broadcaster, is available for free to anyone in the UK via their television set and it can also be accessed online at www.bbc.co.uk or via the BBC iPlayer, which can be used on a computer web browser or through the app on an Android or iOS tablet or mobile device. BBC One and BBC Two are channels 101 and 102 on Sky.

Article continues below

You will need Sky digital TV in order to access Sky's free coverage of the Premier League.

Amazon Prime has confirmed that you will not need an Amazon Prime membership in order to be able to watch the four free Premier League matches that will be broadcast on their platform.

Return to top