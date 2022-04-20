Premier League: Mahrez sets three records as Manchester City sink Brighton & Hove Albion

Three records tumbled for Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez as Manchester City defeated Brighton and Hove Albion 3-0 in Wednesday’s Premier League fixture.

Having featured as a substitute as the Citizens bowed 3-2 to Liverpool in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final, the 31-year-old was named in City’s starting line-up against Graham Potter’s Seagulls.

In the process, he wrote his name in the history books being the ninth African to boast 250 English elite division appearances. 139 of those caps came during his time at Leicester City, while the remaining 111 was achieved at City.

Other Africans to reach this milestone include Kolo Toure (Cote d’Ivoire), Shola Ameobi (Nigeria), Nwankwo Kanu (Nigeria), Didier Drogba (Cote d’Ivoire), Yakubu Aiyegbeni (Nigeria), Wilfried Zaha (Cote d’Ivoire), Sadio Mane (Senegal), and Cheikhou Kouyate (Senegal).

With that, he also became the first Algerian to do so, with Adlene Guedioura (84 matches) and Said Benrahma (59 matches) occupying the second and third spot respectively.

After the first half ended 0-0, Pep Guardiola’s side stepped up their performance in the second half and they deservedly took the lead through Mahrez seven minutes before the hour mark.

Twelve minutes later, the 2016 African Player of the Year set up Phil Foden who beat goalkeeper Robert Sanchez to double the hosts’ advantage.

He has now become the first player to score and assist in his 250th appearance in the Premier League since Lee Carsley in November 2007 for Everton against Birmingham City.

A late Bernardo Silva strike ensured the reigning English champions dethrone Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool as league leaders.

Mahrez - who was in action from start to finish - has scored 23 goals in all competitions for Manchester City this season – among players for Premier League clubs. Only Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has more (30) in all competitions in 2021-22.

"We never for one minute thought we wouldn't score these goals," he told the medial.

"We had to be patient - they defended deep and went man for man at times, but we stayed patient."

Manchester City will host relegation-threatened Watford next, and will surely fancy their chances of adding another victory.

For Brighton, they play Southampton next at the Amex Stadium as they look to get back in the winning column.