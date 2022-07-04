Premier League Golden Boot odds 2022-23: Haaland & Nunez join Ronaldo & Salah in top scorer race

Superstar forwards aplenty will have their sights set on a prestigious individual prize, with there plenty of firepower in the English top-flight

Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min of Liverpool and Tottenham respectively shared the Premier League Golden Boot in 2021-22, but any hope they have of defending that crown in 2022-23 is set to be tested by the likes of Erling Haaland, Darwin Nunez, Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester City have spent big acquiring the services of a prolific Norwegian frontman, while a five-time Ballon d’Or winner at Manchester United can never be written out of the equation despite being 37 years of age.

Various other forwards from across the English top-flight will believe that they are capable of delivering on a consistent basis in the final third of the field, bringing them into contention for a prestigious prize, but who are the favourites to claim a top scorer gong? GOAL takes a look…

Who are the favourites for the Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot?

Somewhat unsurprisingly, given his exploits at Borussia Dortmund where the target was found on 86 occasions through 89 appearances, City new boy Haaland is the 7/2 (4.5) favourite to walk off with a Golden Boot in 2022-23.

He is closely followed by Liverpool’s Egyptian king Salah at 9/2 (5.5), with a model of consistency in the scoring stakes at Anfield looking to finish as the Premier League’s leading marksman for a fourth time.

Tottenham talisman Kane is another with three previous wins to his name and the England captain is 6/1 (7.0) to add to that collection during a campaign that will also see him take in a quest for global glory at the World Cup finals in Qatar.

Portuguese icon Ronaldo registered 24 goals across all competitions for Manchester United last season and is priced at 10/1 (11.0) to claim the second Premier League Golden Boot of his remarkable career – and a first since 2007-08.

Spurs star Son is available at the same price, having registered a division-leading 23 efforts in 2021-22, while Liverpool new boy Nunez is considered to be a 12/1 (13.0) shot as he looks to offer an immediate return on the Reds’ £64 million ($79m) show of faith.

Who are the contenders for the Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot?

Gabriel Jesus has swapped life with reigning champions Manchester City for that at top-four hopefuls Arsenal and, with a regular role as a central striker expected to be his in north London, the Brazil international is 20/1 (21.0) to find his shooting boots in style.

Diogo Jota has been a revelation at Liverpool, but will need to raise his game again if he is to deliver on odds of 25/1 (26.0) to finish as the leading marksman in the Premier League.

Exciting Argentine forward Julian Alvarez is the same price to make an immediate impact at defending champions City, with long-serving Leicester star Jamie Vardy another of those that is available at 25/1 (26.0).

Pushing the odds out a little further to 33/1 (34.0) and Liverpool winger Luis Diaz can be backed to enjoy a breakout season as he looks to fill the boots of Bayern Munich-bound Sadio Mane.

Who are the outsiders for the Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot?

Aleksandar Mitrovic hit a record-setting 43 goals for Fulham in their Championship title-winning campaign last season, but the Serbian striker has only 14 Premier League efforts to his name from two previous outings at that level and is 40/1 (41.0) to trouble the top of a notable scoring chart.

The others available at that price are Dominic Calvert-Lewin at Everton – who may be on the move before the next transfer deadline passes – Kai Havertz of Chelsea, Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and Leeds striker Patrick Bamford.

There are a number of players sat at 50/1 (51.0) to spring a surprise and challenge for the Golden Boot, with that group headed by Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka and Manchester City star Raheem Sterling – who continues to spark talk of interest from Chelsea.

Newcastle No.9 Callum Wilson occupies the same standing, as does Tottenham new boy Richarlison, Ivan Toney at Brentford and West Ham wide man Jarrod Bowen.

Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes is another priced at 50/1 (51.0), as he seeks to rediscover a spark at Old Trafford, while in-demand Leeds winger Raphinha and Chelsea frontman Timo Werner complete that list.

