Premier League boss quizzed by police over rape allegations

A Premier League manager has reportedly been quizzed by police over a historical allegation of rape.

The coach in question is said to have been spoken to under caution following accusations of sexual assault against a then teenage girl from a number of years ago.

According to The Sun, Met Police detectives were made aware of the case in question 21 months ago.

The boss at the centre of the allegations voluntarily attended a police station alongside his solicitor last Monday.

Further enquiries will take place before a decision is made on any further action.

A statement from the Met Police reads: “On Thursday, September 23, 2021, the Met received a crime report regarding an historic rape allegation.

“On Monday, June 12, a man was interviewed under caution at a police station.”

The accused is said to have met the complainant when she applied for a job at an organisation where the coach in question no longer works.

He reportedly denies all of the accusations, with a source telling The Sun: “He is shocked by the allegation and totally refutes it.”