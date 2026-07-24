Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
EPLGetty
Alice Kopp

Translated by

Premier League, all the information on the broadcast at a glance: who is showing / broadcasting the matches live on TV and livestream?

Premier League

Do you have questions about the Premier League broadcasts in Germany? We provide answers on where to find them on TV and via livestream.

The Premier League is one of those competitions that gets its hooks into you fast, even if you only meant to check in briefly. The rights may be clearly divided up, but it's still worth having a proper guide: who shows what, where to find the conference coverage, and how to get into the stream without any fuss. SPOX have pulled together the key information for you here.

Premier League, all the information on coverage at a glance: who is showing / broadcasting the matches live on TV and livestream?

A Premier League trophy logo is seen on a matchball ahead of the English Premier League football Getty Images

Premier League on TV and livestream: Sky and WOW as the main providers

In Germany, unlike the Bundesliga, the Premier League is shown exclusively by Sky. The pay-TV broadcaster shows every match live, either as a standalone game or as part of the conference coverage, depending on what you prefer. If you're not in front of the TV, you can stream the matches through Sky Go (with a contract) or more flexibly via WOW.

logo Sign up now Premier League, DFB Cup and much more from 24.99 euros/month

From the 2025/26 season, Sky will also bring the Carabao Cup into your living room. So if you want more than just the EPL and fancy the League Cup too, you'll find that there as well.

Premier League, all the information on coverage at a glance: SPOX's live ticker

You can also follow selected Premier League top matches with us through our live ticker coverage. You will find the tickers here. 

Conference coverage or individual match: how a typical Premier League matchday works

When it comes to kick-off times, the choice usually comes down to two options: full focus on one match, or the conference if your team aren't playing and several grounds are bubbling at once. On Saturdays or midweek rounds with multiple games kicking off at the same time, the conference is often the quickest way to keep track of everything. If one match suddenly catches fire, you can always switch across.

A detailed view of a replica Premier League Trophy Getty Images

Premier League: brief profile of the competition

CompetitionPremier League (England)
Teams20
Season format38 matchdays (first and second half of the season)
Coverage in GermanySky (TV) / Sky Go & WOW (livestream)
Typical kick-off timesFridays at 9.00pm, Saturdays at 1.30pm, 4.00pm and 6.30pm, Sundays at 3.00pm and 5.30pm, weekdays at 8.30pm and 9.00pm
Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google