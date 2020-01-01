Preetz happy Boateng brothers are interested in returning to Hertha Berlin

The two brothers of Ghanaian descent started out their careers with the German capital club

Sporting Director of Hertha Berlin, Michael Preetz, is thrilled Kevin-Prince Boateng and Jerome Boateng still have interest in returning to the club in future.

Both players began their careers as youths with the German capital outfit, Kevin-Prince in 2004 and Jerome in 2006.

They have gone on to feature for some of Europe's top clubs including Bayern Munich, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur.

“It's nice to hear that the two still have such a close connection to Berlin and Hertha BSC," Preetz told Bild.

"These are boys from Berlin and both have achieved a great deal in their careers and have seen the world. It is totally understandable that I will be drawn back home to this great city at some point and I am very happy."

Kevin-Prince and Jerome are half-brothers, born to the same father who hails for Ghana.

The former opted to play for Ghana, representing the Black Stars at the 2010 and 2014 World Cup, while the latter played for Germany and won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The two brothers made history at the 2010 edition in South Africa when Germany met Ghana in a group phase fixture, becoming the first brothers in the mundial's history to play for opposing teams.