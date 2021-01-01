‘Pre-Chan tournament gave unbeaten Uganda huge belief’ - McKinstry

The tactician stated the performances of his side were good before the actual competition begins

Uganda head coach Johnathan McKinstry has explained how his players have developed huge belief from the concluded pre-African Nations Championship mini-tournament.

Uganda sailed through the competition without a defeat after drawing Cameroon 1-1 before beating Zambia and Niger 2-0 and 3-0 respectively.

“There are several things we have learnt from the pre-Chan mini-tournament,” McKinstry told the Fufa website. “First, it was about testing all players by having a good time on the field and getting the final squad for the Chan final tournament itself.

“We also have a number of our players who have not been here and have played Cecafa only. However, there are some in the squad who have not even played at Cecafa.

“It has given them huge belief heading into the tournament and that they can compete at this level. We played three good teams Cameroon, Zambia and Niger.”

Uganda finished the tournament as the best team after picking seven points, Zambia came second with four points while Niger were third with three points also.

Cameroon managed just a point from the opening draw against the Cranes.

Uganda are expected to leave for Douala where they will be based for the opening matches of the tournament. They are in Group C alongside Morocco, who are the defending champions, Rwanda, and Niger.

McKinstry has already named his final squad and designated captainship responsibilities to Viper SC’s defender Halid Lwaliwa.

Wakiso Giants’ captain Hassan Ssenyonjo, Steven Mukwala – the 2019/20 top scorer - BUL FC’s Joseph Semujju and URA defender Ashraf Mandela were dropped from the final team.

Final Uganda squad:

Goalkeepers: Lukwago Charles (KCCA FC), Mutakubwa Joel (Kyetume FC), Alionzi Legason Nafian (URA FC), Ikara Tom (Police C)

Defenders: Hassan Muhamud (Police FC), Kayondo Abdu Aziizi (Vipers SC), Mujuzi Mustafa (Kyetume FC), Ssenjobe Eric (Police FC), Iguma Denis (KCCA FC), Willa Paul (Vipers SC), Lwaliwa Halid (Vipers SC), Mbowa Paul Patrick (URA FC)

Midfielders: Mawejje Tonny (Police FC), Kagimu Shafik Kuchi (URA FC), Anukani Bright (KCCA FC), Kyeyune Saidi (URA FC), Byaruhanga Bobosi (Vipers SC), Watambala Abdu Karim (Vipers SC)

Forwards: Ojera Joachim (URA FC), Brian Aheebwa (KCCA FC), Ocen Ben (Police FC), Viane Ssekajugo (Wakiso Giants FC), Orit Ibrahim (Vipers SC), Muhammad Shaban (Vipers SC), Karisa Milton (Vipers SC).