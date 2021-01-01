Potter raves about Tau ahead of potential Brighton & Hove Albion debut in FA Cup

The South Africa star is in line to make his first appearance for the Seagulls on Sunday

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter is happy with how Percy Tau has made the most of his experiences in Belgium.

Tau was recalled from his loan spell at Anderlecht on Thursday after spending the last two seasons on loan in Belgium since he joined Brighton from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2018.

Immediately after his return to England, Tau was registered in time for the Seagulls' FA Cup campaign and he is in line to feature when they travel to Newport County on Sunday.

Ahead of his potential debut in South Wales, Brighton boss expressed his readiness to help the Bafana Bafana striker settle at the Amex Stadium.

“I think he has made the most of his time there. He has had some fantastic experiences in Belgium," Potter told the club website.

“As a footballer, you have got a path and you want to go one way, but sometimes you are knocked off and you have to find another path and he has done that.

“He has made the most of his experiences in Belgium and now he is here with us and we are happy for him to be here.

“Percy is pleased to be here permanently and so are we. Now we have to help him settle in and help him enjoy his football.”

Tau, on his part, is excited with the opportunity to make his mark in England and he believes South Africans back home are proud to see him in Potter’s team.

“I am blessed to be here – it has been a long journey and I am grateful for the opportunity in front of me," Tau told the club website.

“There has always been excitement back home since I signed for Brighton. I have been out on loan and now they're celebrating the fact that I am back and ready to play.

“We don't have many South Africans playing in the Premier League. We used to in the past, but at the moment we don't so it gives them pride to see me with Brighton.”