Chelsea boss Potter says Premier League clubs 'must do better' with domestic travel amid climate crisis

Graham Potter has admitted that Premier League clubs need to be more conscious of their domestic travel with the COP27 summit ongoing in Egypt.

Says PL clubs shouldn't fly domestically

Some teams ridiculed for air travel

Comments come during COP27 summit

WHAT HAPPENED? Premier League clubs have previously come under scrutiny for how they travel to away games, with much criticism levelled at their decision to fly to places reachable by other means. Chelsea boss Potter has admitted that clubs should look at their modes of transport as world leaders gather at COP27 to discuss the use of fossil fuels and their impact on climate change.

WHAT HE SAID: “Generally, I think we can do better,” Potter told reporters. “If you want to get warm-weather training, and I am talking about the Premier League, then I understand. But, also, if you think about the amount of emissions that come from long-haul flights, that is not great.

“How we fly to Premier League games is something to consider. We fly domestically – that’s also a challenge. We should be able to find a solution, definitely. It isn’t straightforward but if we are serious about it, which we should be, then we should think about it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Potter was speaking on the eve of his side's 300-mile trip to Newcastle - their furthest of the domestic season. While you could be excused for taking a flight to the north east, some teams have exploited air travel in the past. Manchester United once took a 10-minute flight to Leicester, and in 2015 Arsenal and Tottenham came under fire as they flew to Norwich (14 minutes) & Bournemouth (20 minutes) respectively.

IN A PHOTO:

Potter has suggested the team bus will be getting lots of use at Chelsea...

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues round off their Premier League fixtures before the World Cup break against Newcastle on Saturday. The Magpies are currently above Potter's side and even a Chelsea win wouldn't see them swap places, with a six-point gap between the two.