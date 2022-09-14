'I was proud' - Potter praises Chelsea performance despite RB Salzburg draw

Graham Potter said he was "proud" of his Chelsea players for their performance during a 1-1 draw with Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday.

Chelsea wasteful in front of goal

Salzburg made them pay late

But Potter took positives from draw

WHAT HAPPENED? Potter spoke after Chelsea stuttered to a 1-1 draw against Salzburg in his first game in charge since taking over from Thomas Tuchel, with Raheem Sterling's opener cancelled out by Noah Okafor. Addressing the performance, the new Chelsea manager praised his players.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The players gave everything," he told reporters. "I was proud with how they acted, it's not been easy with a change of coach and everything that comes with that but their response has been brilliant. From an effort perspective, it was 100% there."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea were on course for their first win in the Champions League this season thanks to Sterling's goal in a generally positive performance, but a defensive lapse in the 75th minute allowed Salzburg to pull the game back level following a period of pressure, snatching a point in the process.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Potter's side host AC Milan next in the Champions League on October 5 and play the Italian outfit again in the following fixture. Anything less than three points could leave the Blues in hot water, having lost their first group stage game against Dinamo Zagreb and drawn their second.