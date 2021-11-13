Potential ‘Fifa ban on Kenya would have immense impact on players’, warns Kisaghi

Mike Kisaghi believes world governing body Fifa should spare Kenya from a ban after the decision by the Ministry of Sports moved to dissolve the Football Kenya Federation and appoint a caretaker committee.

On Thursday, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed installed a committee led by Aaron Ringera to replace the FKF office led by Nick Mwendwa.

The new committee was mandated among other things, to run football activities in the country for the next six months before organizing elections to usher in a new office.

However, the move by the government was not received well by Fifa, who warned they will take tough sanctions against the country, including an indefinite ban from all football activities if the decision to appoint the Ringera-led committee is not rescinded.

Kisaghi, who played for FKF Premier League giants Gor Mahia and the national team Harambee Stars as a goalkeeper during the 80s, has warned Kenya.

'Fifa ban has immense effects on country'

“Fifa ban has immense effects on the real stakeholders, who are the players,” Kisaghi told GOAL on Saturday when asked about the effects of the ban if Fifa implements it.

“We will have no participating teams in international matches and this includes the national team, sponsors will most likely pull out and we will have no salaries or allowances to pay the players.

“We will also have no international transfers, meaning our players will not be able to move clubs to Europe, it means the players working hard to play abroad, and they will have their dreams cut short until the ban is lifted.”

'The ban will be part of the problem'

Asked whether the ban will help solve problems at FKF and Kenyan football in general, Kisaghi said: “The ban will be part of the problem, so we don’t need it for now.”

Kisaghi is, however, optimistic that Fifa may not ban Kenya since they have already called for a mediation between the government and FKF.

“What is going on that will occasion the ban?" Kisaghi posed a question.

“Fifa has already acted by giving direction in their letter; they have said if there is a basis of serious and well-founded information as well as under exceptional circumstances, they will order the dismissal of the executive followed by the appointment of a Normalization committee.

“Let us wait and see what will happen, but for me, a ban will not be good for our football, and as much as we need change [in our style of management], we can do it without sanctions being imposed on Kenya.”