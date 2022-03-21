Ronaldo's Portugal without first-choice centre-backs for 2022 World Cup play-off vs Turkey as Pepe ruled out

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will be without both of their first-choice centre-backs for their Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier against Turkey, after Pepe tested positive for Covid-19 at the start of the March international break.

In a major blow to the nation's hopes of making this year's tournament, Fernando Santos' side will be forced to compete in their semi-final play-off without their nominal starting pair at the back, after Ruben Dias was also ruled out of action.

Ronaldo is looking to make it to what will likely be his final World Cup, having failed to triumph on the biggest stage of all for his country - but his hopes could be dashed before they even begin if Portugal fall short over the next few weeks.

What has been said?

"Pepe tested positive for Covid-19 and will fulfill the scheduled isolation days," said an official FPF statement.

"Fernando Santos, National Coach, [has] called up Tiago Djalo, defender of Lille, who was at the service of the U21 National Team.

"The National Team trains this afternoon, at Cidade do Futebol, in the first session of preparation for the game with Turkey, in the play-off [for] the 2022 World Cup."

Why are Portugal not at the World Cup already?

Despite entering the first stage of UEFA qualification as favourites, Portugal laboured to a second-place finish in Group A, and finished behind Serbia who qualified automatically.

It meant that Ronaldo and company entered into the second round of qualification, where they were drawn against Turkey as part of Path C.

If they win their semi-final clash, then a winner-takes-all encounter with either Euro 2020 winners Italy or North Macedonia awaits.

