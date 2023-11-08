'He misunderstood' - Ex-Portugal boss Fernando Santos reveals Cristiano Ronaldo has blanked him since 2022 World Cup

Former Portugal boss Fernando Santos claims Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer talking to him after he dropped the Al-Nassr star at the 2022 World Cup.

Ronaldo dropped for 2022 WC knockouts

Portugal crashed out at QF stage to Morocco

Santos reveals forward is yet to speak to him

WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran forward could only muster one goal in three group games in Qatar, causing Santos to make the unceremonious decision to drop him for their last 16 clash against Switzerland. Current Paris Saint-Germain man Goncalo Ramos came in and scored a hat-trick during a 6-1 rout, thus keeping his place - and Ronaldo out - for their quarter-final against Morocco. But Portugal faltered against the tournament's biggest surprise package, crashing out 1-0 with Ronaldo brought on but to no avail.

WHAT THEY SAID: And Santos, who was sacked shortly after the tournament in the Middle East, has revealed that decision has had a lasting effect on the pair's relationship. He told A Bola (via Globo): "We haven't spoken since I came from Qatar. On the day of the game, in the morning, when I went to explain that he wasn't going to play and why he wasn't playing, he misunderstood. From my side the relationship is the same, and he continues to be like a son to me. The day the phone rings he knows I'm always here".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 38-year-old has been firmly reinstated under new manager Roberto Martinez, scoring nine goals in seven European qualifiers since the turn of the year. But despite this upturn in fortunes, Santos insists his decision to drop Ronaldo was correct. The coach highlighted the spell of barren form he was suffering at the time, which coincided with his tumultuous removal from Manchester United.

"He is the best in the world," Santos insisted. "But he had a moment in his career that was very difficult. In the second half of 2022 he has six months that are terrible. That moment really affected him. He had no rhythm. It was a strategic issue."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Al-Nassr managed just fine in the Portuguese's absence in midweek, but will no doubt hope he will be fit ready for their clash at Al-Wehda on Saturday.