Portugal and Barca star Trincao speaks on Ronaldo and Messi debate

The young talent was asked about playing alongside the Portugal superstar and his club captain on Wednesday

Portugal and Barcelona forward Trincao said it is "impossible" to pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the world's best player.

Trincao plays alongside Portugal captain and all-time leading goalscorer Ronaldo at international level, while he joined Barcelona great Messi at Camp Nou this season.

Ronaldo and Messi have claimed the Ballon d'Or 11 times between them, with the latter the recipient of a record six gongs.

Trincao was asked about the superstar duo following Portugal's goalless draw with Spain in Wednesday's friendly.

"I am extremely proud to be able to play with both [Ronaldo and Messi]," the 20-year-old told RTP3 post-match in Lisbon.

"It is impossible to say who is the best."

Ronaldo and Renato Sanches both rattled the crossbar in the second half against Spain, as the two countries faced each other ahead of upcoming Nations League fixtures.

Portugal travel to face world champions France on Sunday, the day after Spain host Switzerland.

"A difficult match against a very organised team. It is very good to start from this match against such a strong team," Trincao said as he reflected on the match, which saw him start in a front three alongside Ronaldo and Andre Silva.

"I will just do my job, I am prepared to play, just like my team-mates, then the decision is up to the master."

Trincao signed a five-year deal with Barca in January in a €31 million ($36m) move that saw him move to Camp Nou in July.

A €500m ($588m) release clause was included in the deal signed by the Portugal Under-21 international, who scored seven goals in 29 appearances in all competitions for Braga last season.

Braga president Antonio Salvador believes Trincao will be one of the world's best players in 10 years time.

"We already know we are going to lose one of our great players, one that I consider the best, one that will define a decade from now, which is Trincao," Salvador said when he sanctioned the transfer of the wonderkid to Barca.

Trincao has made three appearances as substitute for Barcelona so far this season, totalling 59 minutes of play.