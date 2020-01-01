Poloto: KCCA FC assistant happy with Caf Confederation Cup draw

The Garbage Collectors are aiming at a domestic double and a good run in the continental assignments

KCCA FC assistant captain Julius Poloto has revealed the team will be aiming for at least the quarter-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Kasasiro boys were given the privilege of representing Uganda in Africa's second-tier competition after finishing second in the abandoned 2019/20 Ugandan Premier League. The 10-time champions were given a bye in the first preliminary round.

The experienced player expressed his delight after getting into the next stage of the competition.

More teams

"We are happy as a team to know that we are to play As Kigali or Orapa United from Botswana," Poloto said after learning the results of the draw.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

"We are still having our preparations as we started a long time. We have so many targets this season, we have to win the league, we have to win the Uganda Cup, we have to make it to the quarter-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup and every player knows the ambitions of the team.

"Everyone knows the importance of every game."

In the 2019/20 season, the Garbage Collectors were eliminated from the Caf Champions League in the second preliminary round by Petro Atletico.

They dropped to the second-tier competition but fell to Paradou AC by an aggregate 4-1 loss.

In the draw done on Monday, Namungo FC of the Tanzania Mainland League will play Al-Rabita FC of South Sudan in the first preliminary round.

The Tanzanian outfit, who are making their debut in the continent, managed to get that chance after reaching the finals of the FA Cup where they fell to league champions Simba SC 2-0. However, Wekundu wa Msimbazi could not play in the Caf Champions League and instead play in the second-tier as well.

Article continues below

As a result, Namungo got that chance and they will have an opportunity to play the South Sudanese outfit who won their domestic competition, the South Sudan National Cup.

Namungo will host the first game with the return leg to be played in a yet to be identified venue.

The first leg is scheduled between November 27 and 29 with the second leg to be played between December 4 and 6.