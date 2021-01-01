Police FC's Mubiru confident despite injury concerns vs high-flying KCCA FC

A number of players will not be available for the Cops who will be looking for a first win against the Kasasiro Boys in 21 attempts

Police FC head coach Abdalla Mubiru has stated they are ready to deliver against Kampala Capital City Authority in a Ugandan Premier League tie on Friday.

Both Police and KCCA are using the Omondi Stadium in Lugogo as their home venue but the latter will host the Cops who will be without a number of players.

Police will be eager to return to the winning ways after a last 2-0 defeat to Uganda Revenue Authority who then scored their goals via Cromwell Rwothomio and Shafik Kagimu.

"Today's game is a tough one but the players are well set and ready for it. The team has a number of injuries but those available will deliver, however, the team is in good shape and ready for KCCA," Mubiru, Uganda's interim head coach, told the club's website.

Although Derrick Kakooza returned from the U20 African Cup of Nations finals in Mauritania, the forward is not likely to face the Kasasiro Boys. He had a dream outing in the junior Afcon competition where they sailed up to the final stage only to lose to Ghana by a 2-0 margin.

Samuel Kayongo, Eric Senjobe, Fahad Kizito and Herman Wasswa will not be available for the Cops due to injuries.

Mubiru will welcome back experienced Tony Mawejje, who missed two games against Mbarara City and Sports Club Villa since he was injured when he turned out against the Bright Stars.

Ben Ocen could also feature against the local heavyweights as they hope to pick up a first win in over 10 years against their opponents.

Head coach Mike Mutebi emphasised the need for winning the Police game in order to keep their high-flying momentum going. His side has been able to score 21 goals in the last six games as they look re-energised each matchday.

"But we expect to be better and pick a good result against them," Mutebi said earlier. "We will continue scoring goals and keep winning our matches.

"The form is pleasing and I hope it continues that way. We are prepared as we have always done for any challenge that comes in front of us and willing to play to pick a good result.

"The lads that have represented us in the past are the ones who are going to represent us tomorrow against Police FC."

KCCA are coming into the game with a sense of superiority given that they have won 15 games and drawn in another six from the previous engagements with the Police.