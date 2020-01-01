Police FC's Mubiru accuses KCCA FC head coach Mutebi of player tapping

The star in question is midfielder Andrew Kigozi who is serving an active contract with the law enforcers

Police FC head coach Abdalla Mubiru has claimed KCCA FC's Mike Hilary Mutebi is engaging in player tapping as far as midfielder Andrew Samson Kigozi is concerned.

Kigozi is contracted with Police but his recent performances have seen him attract the eyes of big Ugandan clubs with one of them being KCCA.

Mubiru claims Mutebi, on various occasions, has approached Kigozi with an attempt of luring him to KCCA despite knowing the midfielder is serving an active contract with Police.

Mubiru says KCCA would better follow the legal channels of signing a player.

“I think he [Mutebi] is being disrespectful. What is important is that [Andrew] Kigozi is contracted to Police. That is a fact,” Mubiru told Kawowo Sports.

“I believe mutual respect from Mutebi and KCCA should stop this.

“And as a model club in the country at the moment, they should be aware of the right channels by presenting their bid to the club and that’s what the player has always told Mutebi.”

Meanwhile, Power Dynamos and Highlanders FC of Zimbabwe are reportedly in a tight race to sign Ugandan goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya.

Since signing for Forest Rangers from Kakamega Homeboyz in January 2019, Kigonya has had a good season where he has already kept 13 clean sheets from 23 matches.

Rangers are also keen to keep the custodian amid intensive pursuits from other clubs.

“We have been monitoring the performance of [Mathias] Kigonya throughout the season at Forest Rangers. He is one of the players we would love to bring him to the Barbourfields for next season,” an unnamed Highlanders’ official told Kawowo Sports.

However, Kigonya responded to the reports saying he is focused and hopes to end the season at the Faz Super League side.

“As a professional, I am sorry I cannot disclose any details of my contract because of the confidentiality clauses in it. Life at Forest Rangers has been so far so good,” Kigonya told Kawowo Sports.

“I am focused on completing the season and helping the club win the league title. What happens after is a discussion for another day and we shall cross the river when we reach the bridge.”

Rangers sit top of the Super League table with 46 points.