Police FC’s Mawejje still has more to offer Uganda - Mubiru

The experienced midfielder was summoned for the upcoming Afcon qualifiers against South Sudan after missing out for three years

Uganda assistant coach Abdalla Mubiru has claimed Tony Mawejje still has something to offer to the national team despite a long period of absence.

Mawejje was summoned alongside other 21 local players ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against South Sudan and Mubiru believes the midfielder can be of great help despite being out for over three years.

The Police FC new midfielder was last called up for international duty in September 2017 and Mubiru – who is also the Police head coach – said he held talks with national team coach Johnathan McKinstry over the need to bring back Mawejje.

More teams

“Mawejje still has a lot to offer the national team,” Mubiru told Football256.

“Before he even trained with us at Police I realised we had got a great and experienced player who’s going to add a lot to our team.”

“And since training commenced, I’ve been seeing an exceptional player who still has the ability irrespective of his age.

“I know it was some time since he had been selected for national duty but when I discussed with my boss [Johnathan McKinstry] he wished to see him hence his summoning.

“The rest lies in the hands of the head coach because he’s the main man to take a final decision but I think he still has the potential to play for the Uganda Cranes.”

The 33-yeard has played for Cranes in 83 matches since making his debut 12 years ago against Mauritius when they picked up a 3-1 win away and was also part of the 2017 Afcon squad.

The Cranes contingent arrived for the training camp at Paradise Hotel in Kisasi on Sunday in order to start the preparations for the South Sudan qualifier.

Article continues below

McKinstry will lead his charges against their northern neighbours on November 12 at St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende before the second game on November 18.

The second qualifier will be held at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi given the security concerns in Juba.

Uganda are at the top of Group B after a draw against Burkina Faso, a win over Malawi and a victory against the Bright Stars will be a big boost in their pursuit to get a third straight Afcon slot.