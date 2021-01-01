'Police FC's ambitions greater than Onduparaka's' - Mubiru

The league sides, who are only separated by a point, are set to meet on Wednesday as part of matchday nine action

Police FC head coach Abdalla Mubiru has claimed his side are more ambitious than Onduparaka FC ahead of their Wednesday Ugandan Premier League tie at the Omondi Stadium.

Police will face the Caterpillars after they were defeated by Vipers SC in the last game but Mubiru is all confident about his squad's readiness to face Onduparaka and pick up a win.

"The morale is high and the spirit is high within the group despite getting a setback in our previous game, we are aware that there is still a long way to go because this is a marathon and we keep chasing our ambition," Mubiru said as was quoted by Football256.

“We are ready for the game against a team that has picked up great form recently and we are sure they are going to come with confidence after their recent results.

“We know their threat, they are a good team but our ambitions are greater than theirs.”

Yussuf Kasozi, Ben Ocen and Samuel Kayongo as well as Derrick Ochan are the players who are set to miss the tie. Frank 'Zaga' Tumwesigye and Duncan Sseninde are, however, available for the Onduparaka encounter.

“We are still missing a couple of players like Ocen, Kayongo and we are still waiting on the fate of Ochan after his red card which we have appealed against,” the Cranes assistant coach added.

“We are also missing Ssozi after his injury against Vipers but we are happy to welcome back Zaga and Sseninde who return from injury.”

Goalkeeper Ochan was controversially red-carded against Vipers and Police had stated they were to appeal against the decision.

"We shall definitely appeal to tie authorities to rescind the red card because it was never a foul in the first place,” Mubiru said in an earlier interview.

“It is very unfortunate that we had to lose the game after a ridiculous decision against us, but regardless we congratulate the champions Vipers for the victory and the three points."

“I have been able to view footage of the incident that led to the Ochan red card] but there is no way that was a red card," he continued.

“It is rather harsh to Ochan and to his teammates that they had to take such a blow and at the moment that the game was in over a poor and disappointing error by the referees.”

Onduparaka have looked rejuvenated side since they lost to KCCA FC by an 8-0 margin. They have picked up four wins and have drawn twice since then as they remain unbeaten in six games ahead of the Police tie.