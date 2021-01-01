'Police FC took blow for poor and disappointing red card error against Vipers SC' - Mubiru

The Cops surrendered the lead twice as they were outwitted by the league champions during a Friday encounter in Kitende

Ugandan Premier League side Police FC are going to appeal against a red card given to Derrick Ochan on Friday against Premier League side Vipers Sports Club.

Ochan was sent off for allegedly handling the ball outside his area and his teammates went on to lose the game 3-2 to the reigning champions after he was replaced by Tom Ikara.

"Unfortunately, we cannot change the result because that is behind us, but we shall definitely appeal to tie authorities to rescind the red card because it was never a foul in the first place,” Police head coach Abdalla Mubiru told Football256.

“It is very unfortunate that we had to lose the game after a ridiculous decision against us, but regardless we congratulate the champions Vipers for the victory and the three points."

Describing the decision as disappointing Mubiru, after watching the footage, he said he did not see why his goalkeeper was sent off.

“I have been able to view footage of the incident [that led to the Ochan red card] but there is no way that was a red card," he continued.

“It is rather harsh to Ochan and to his teammates that they had to take such a blow and at the moment that the game was in over a poor and disappointing error by the referees.”

The red card was also protested by Police chairman Asan Kasingye who alleged Vipers are known for influencing matchday officials.

"The world must know about Vipers and their relationship with referees," Kasingye said. "I am now waiting for my suspension. That will be my highest achievement ever in managing a UPL team for 30 years. Fufa, hurry up, suspend me and enjoy your referees' antics!

"Let it come even now. Are they not late? This is going to liberate the clubs that fear to talk out. Vipers will do it again. In the near future, you will remember me. In fact, I am setting a legacy in Uganda’s football that will transcend my physical life on earth.

"I know how they operate. I know. The little respect I had for you Vipers is all gone. This is the order of the day for Vipers. It’s too much. We can’t keep looking on as they rape the beautiful game. Someone must stop this madness. Corruption in football has gone beyond and Vipers, together with your hired refs, shame on you.

"As of now, focus on me. This matter of corruption in the game of football is a huge elephant in the room. StarTimes pays referees their share of the sponsorship money. Why do they engage in shameful activities?"

Vipers went top of the table ahead of Police who are second after the encounter at St Mary's Stadium.