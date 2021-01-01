Police FC striker Kakooza hunted by clubs who will make Uganda proud - Agent

The youngster led the Hippos to a second-place finish in the recently concluded U20 Afcon in Mauritania

Uganda striker Derrick Kakooza is being hunted by several clubs after impressive displays for Police FC and Hippos.

The teenager helped the Uganda U20 team finish second in the 2021 U20 Africa Cup of Nations held in Mauritania. The Cop scored five goals en route to the final where they lost 2-0.

However, the teenager had done enough to show his potential and ability, and it is for this reason suitors have come from around the world, aiming at getting his services.

"We have received many offers from all the clubs that you have ever dreamt of," the striker's agent Geoffrey Kayembe Ssolo confirmed on Thursday.

"We are not looking at money, we want to go for the best choice that will offer him the best [in terms of playing time and development]. In a short time, we will reveal to you his new club and the whole of Uganda and Africa will be proud."

The youngster was signed by the Police FC junior team from Naguru Police Academy and went on to gain promotion to the senior team in 2017 while a student at St Mary's Kitende High School.

Meanwhile, BUL FC have progressed to the Uganda Cup Round of 16 after beating Black Power FC 3-1 in the second leg tie on Thursday in Jinja.

Joseph Ssemujju, Peter Oketch, and Robert Mukonghotya scored for BUL to ensure they progressed courtesy of a 5-1 aggregate score against Black Power.

Ssemujju would have opened the scoring in the 15th minute but he missed the target from close range. Five minutes later he made amends and broke the deadlock in favour of the hosts.

In the 25th minute, Oketch scored the second for BUL before Deogratius Ojok failed to stretch the lead further at the half-hour mark. At half-time, the Jinja club was leading by an aggregate of 4-0.

Mukonghotya scored the third goal as BUL took a commanding lead in the 86th minute after Black Power had denied them a clean sheet when they scored in the 82nd minute from a penalty by Michael Siwa.

The overall winner will play in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.