Police FC sign Kabuye, Nsubuga, Proline FC’s Kasule not happy with Fufa tax directive

The two youngsters have joined the Cops as they look to assemble a competitive team for the upcoming season

Uganda Premier League side Police FC have completed the signings of Bashir Kabuye and Mubarak Nsubuga.

Kabuye, 18, played for Police Armless Brigade last season and is expected to bolster Abdalla Mubiru’s attacking midfield department.

Nsubuga, 23, featured for Express FC, Wembley FC and All-Winners FC previously, and the length of his Police contract, as well as Kabuye’s, has not been revealed.

“I feel good to be part of the club because it suits my style of play and I expect to give it my best for both the fans and the club,” Kabuye said as he was unveiled by the Cops. “I feel great for the opportunity given and I feel like I'm at home.

"I'm ready to serve the team and will give it my best,” Nsubuga added . “Expect an improved performance from me this season as we target to win trophies for the club.”

The club's Chief Executive Officer Fahad Lumu promised that they will assemble a competitive team for the upcoming season.

“We are looking at these youngsters as an asset to the club and our fans should expect a competitive squad,” Lumu said. “With a combination of experienced players and them there should be no question but a promise of great performance.”

Meanwhile, Express FC’s assistant coach James Odoch has emphasised the need of the right attitude from the players.

Odoch, a former Red Eagle, and his fellow technical bench members are expected to be tasked to help the club win their seventh title once the next season starts in October.

“Football is not about a good team there’s more to that, we need to hope for the right attitude from the players because it so important,” Odoch told the club website. “You could have the best team in the world but with zero attitudes that would be terrible.”

Express last won the UPL title in 2012 and their best finish since then was in the 2015/16 season where they were third.

In other news, Proline FC director Mujib Kasule has opposed the proposed directive by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations, which would require clubs to deduct Pay As You Earn (PAYE) taxes from their players.

In a recent consultative meeting with the club’s captains and representatives, Fufa made it clear teams will be required to pay taxes as well as the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) remittances.

“This is a good initiative,” Kasule said as was quoted by Football256, “but not practical in Ugandan football, [where] only a few clubs especially institutional ones can afford to pay the tax but not all if not none.

“Honestly for my case, I would rather quit investing in football than paying the taxes.

“This will only cause more chaos especially for privately owned clubs, I think Fufa should provide a platform where clubs and government should meet and chart the way forward.

“I am not against paying taxes and saving with NSSF, I think it is needed on a personal level. However, with the current economic situation and the plight of local football clubs, I don’t think it is really feasible.

“What I am advocating for, is let the policymakers at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) come and do baseline research on the feasibility of the tax, because clubs are struggling to pay monthly wages consistently, with generally little to no incomes for the majority and levying more dues on them is pretty straining.”