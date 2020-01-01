Police FC should not get carried away after MYDA win - Mubiru

The win away was the first one for the Cops this season after an opening stalemate against Wakiso Giants

Police FC head coach Abdalla Mubiru has explained why a 3-1 win over Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA FC) should not allow them to get carried away.

After an opening 0-0 draw against Wakiso Giants, Police ensured they picked a 3-1 win over the debutants in what was their first-ever meeting. Ben Ocen scored a brace while Eric Ssenjobe added the other and the only goal for MYDA was netted by Ibra Nsimbe.

Mubiru made a few changes from his season-opening team as he started Tony Kiwalaze in place of the injured captain Tony Mawejje while Duncan Sseninde was given his debut.

“First of all, I thank God for the result and the three points, I am so grateful to my players for the show, the goals and the effort,” Mubiru said as was quoted by Football256.

“We don’t need to get carried away. We should recoup now, go back to the drawing board and plan for the game ahead. A couple of things we saw out there that we need to improve and correct before our next game.”

As he explained the importance of the win, the Cranes’ assistant coach revealed they were slightly affected after three of his players were sidelined after returning positive coronavirus cases, as well as having injuries.

“We are affected [by the absentees], everyone is affected. But we registered a squad of 28 or so players and we cannot complain of those who are not here,” he added.

“As you saw, the players who were available did the job and we are confident and happy with our options through the squad.

“It was a good game from the boys; a good win, sweet for us to celebrate. The performance is one we need to build on as the season grows further, but for now, we can savour the joy of three points.”

On his part, MYDA head coach Abdul Samadu Musafari stated they are not entirely broken by the loss and are now focused on the next tie against Onduparaka FC.

“We’re definitely disappointed in the loss but we are not broken,” Musafiri said.

“This is a league, it’s a marathon of games and we shall go back and rectify our mistakes, come back and try to win our next.

“I believe in the boys that we can do a lot of good things this season, we have to put Tuesday’s result behind us and go again on Friday.”

The Ugandan Premier League is headed to matchday three as it picks speed after the late-season kick-off.