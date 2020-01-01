Police FC punish Wakiso Giants to limp away from relegation zone

Abdalla Mubiru's charges needed the victory to help them move up on the log

Police FC have moved away from the relegation zone following a 2-1 win over Wakiso Giants in a Uganda Premier League game at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium on Saturday.

Ben Ocen and Andrew Kigozi scored Police's goals while Geofrey Sserunkuma was on target for the Purple Sharks.

Ocen opened the scoring for the visitors in the third minute before Sserunkuma restored parity in the 10th minute. Sserunkuma would have added the second for Wakiso Giants but goalkeeper Henry Katongole saved the day for the law enforcers with a quick goal-line clearance.

The teams were unable to add to their respective goal tallies before half-time after an epic encounter in the first 45 minutes.

Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, who was taking charge of his first game since he was appointed Wakiso Giants head coach, made the first change on the hour mark. He introduced Ivan Ssebuguzi for Hakim Ssekumba as he searched for a potential second goal.

Mbabazi made the second change seven minutes later when Yasin Mugune, who was returning from a long injury spell, took Ivan Kiweewa's position.

Mugune had barely settled on the pitch when Police got their second goal through Kigozi's effort. Wakiso Giants' last change, where Karim Ndugwa took Sserunkuma's place up front, did not bore any fruit as Police bagged the three points at their rival's turf.

Article continues below

The Purple Sharks had to do duty without the injured duo of Krizestom Ntambi and Tom Masiko. Geriga Atendele, who was recently signed from Onduparaka FC, was not involved for Wakiso Giants.

The victory saw Police move to the 13th position on the log with 15 points from 16 games.