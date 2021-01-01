Police FC players exhibited maturity in UPL win against Onduparaka - Mubiru

After the recent win, the Cops are on 19 points from the nine games they have played

Uganda Police FC coach Abdallah Mubiru is delighted with the way his charges played in the 3-1 win over Onduparaka in the top-tier game at Lugogo Stadium on Wednesday.

The administrative side grabbed maximum points thanks to a Johnson Odong brace coupled with an Eric Ssenjobe strike, while Emmanuel Okech struck the consolation for the Caterpillars. The tactician admits it was a tough game but is happy with the fact that they managed to get a win.

"I thank my players for the way they responded because the game gave us hard times that we never expected," Mubiru said afterwards.

"Our players exhibited maturity in the way they reacted to the opponents and we scored three good goals which give us more hope and confidence."

The experienced coach went on to express his satisfaction after the Referees Association overturned a red card wrongly given to goalkeeper Derrick Ochan in the previous game against reigning champions Vipers SC.

"Past is past and we thank the referees committee for revoking Ochan’s red card because it would have affected us, and having both of them [Ochan and Tom Ikara] give us confidence that whoever we choose is capable of giving us a good game."

Police will be playing Bright Stars in their next league assignment and Mubiru is happy with what he has so far seen from the players.

"We are still on the mission we set and we have not taken a step back at any point so far. Though we still lack the energy to play on the right rhythm and we need to add the speed.

"The team is building more confidence each passing game and that makes us happy that they can win. There is no day you see the players settling for a draw but you can see they fight until the last minute to win games and I thank them for that.

"The competition is stiff and you can see from the points from the way teams are ascending in the top 10 that there is no huge difference compared to the previous season."

The Cops are currently on 19 points from the nine games they have played.