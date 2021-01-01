'Police FC not focusing on being at the top' - coach Mubiru after Kyetume FC win

The Cops fought to earn maximum points against their rivals who had not lost a game in the last five

Police FC head coach Abdalla Mubiru has stated their focus is on BUL FC and not their position on the table after a 3-1 win over Kyetume FC in a Ugandan Premier League encounter on Friday.

Police went top after seeing off their rivals but Mubiru, who also serves as the Ugandan national team assistant coach, has said the energy should be directed to the upcoming game after the crucial win.

"We are not focusing on being at the top of the league but focusing on our next game and how to improve day by day as we prepare for our opponents," Mubiru told the club's website.

The tactician also lauded Brian Mululi, who scored his debut goal for the Cops. Johnson Odong and Muwadda Maewjje scored the other goals for Mubiru's side.

“This was his [Brian Muluuli] first game and he has trained with us for only one week, it gives us hope for a better display in future," he added.

Meanwhile, Mululi chose to overlook his debut goal and praised his teammates after helping to pick up the win instead. It is Mululi's fourth goal of the season as he had scored three for Kitara FC before he joined the Cops in January.

“It was a good game not only for me but for the team as well,” Mululi said as was quoted by Football256.

“We got the three points but more importantly proved that when we work together, we can get the results as we did against Kyetume.

“But we do not only take the result but the performance as well as good. I felt we applied ourselves better on our opponents."

After registering the debut goal, Mululi believes it will give him a good momentum to score more goals for his club.

“I am happy that it has not taken long before I got my first goal for the club because as a frontman, your aim is to score as much as you can,” the forward added.

“It is important for a new player, playing in your first game like me to hit the ground running and I carry that mentality into the game.

“This goal now gives me the confidence to continue my run in front of goal because it is what I love to do and it builds on my ambition of fighting for the golden boot by the end of the season."

Odong was named the man of the match - and went home with Ush100,000 as prize money - and Mubiru said he expects more from a player he has been patient with.

“Odongo’s performance was great and this is what we were expecting from him. We have been patient with him for the last two seasons so I’m happy with his performance and I expect more from him,” Mubiru concluded.

Police's position will, however, be determined after matchday six conclusion as UPDF FC are likely to overtake them if they pick up a win on Saturday.