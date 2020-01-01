Police FC keeper Ikara explains why he snubbed move to Vipers SC

The burly custodian reveals why he turned down a move to the current league champions and sign for 'the Cops'

Police FC new signing Tom Ikara has revealed why he opted to sign for the club ahead of the new season.

Ikara was one of the players being targeted by the newly crowned Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions Vipers SC and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC), but he instead opted to sign for the ‘Cops’ on a two-year deal.

Ikara has now revealed why he decided to sign for the Law Enforcers, who are keen to make a mark in the new campaign.

“What I considered for signing with Police was the quality playing time that I expect to have than elsewhere. I want to use this playing time to bounce back to the Uganda Cranes set up,” Ikara is quoted by Kawowo Sports.

“I want to be part of the competitive Police we know of with solid performances match after match.”

In a previous interview after signing the deal, Ikara, who has also featured Busoga United and KCCA FC before he signed for Mbarara on a loan deal, said: “I'm going to do my best and put in a better performance than before.

“Police is a big team with history and I am happy to associate with it.”

Coach Abdallah Mubiru was also happy to sign the player by stating: “We thank God who has enabled us to acquire his services because he brings a lot of experience and commitment.”

Ikara becomes the third signing for Police, who have already acquired the services of experienced midfielder Tony Mawejje from Al-Arabi SC in Kuwait, and Hassan Muhamood from Onduparaka FC.

Meanwhile, midfielders Yusuf Ssozi and Johnson Odong have all renewed their contracts with the club, who have set their sight in winning major titles in the coming season.

On unveiling Mawejje a week ago, Police chairman Asan Kasingye stated they will make sure they leave a mark in the league come the new season.

“We no longer just want to compete; we need to win trophies. We are former champions and its time to think big,” Kasingye told reporters.

“Football is a big enterprise in the world that doesn’t entertain mediocrity. We need to do the right thing like other clubs.”

Kasingye added it was the right time for the team to secure sponsors because Police are a big organisation and many people want to be part of it.