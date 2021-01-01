Police FC down BUL FC to go top, Mbarara City outwit Kitara FC for maiden win

The games were part of matchday seven actions that were played across various fields as the competition gathers speed

Police FC saw off BUL FC after picking up a 2-0 win in a Ugandan Premier League tie played at Lugogo to go top of the table on Tuesday.

Johnson Odong scored and assisted Brian Mululi to add the second for the Cops after yet another solid performance that gave them the second straight win after the previous 3-1 over Kyetume FC.

The Abdalla Mubiru's side would have earned a huge win had they made use of their chances, especially in the first half. Both Odong - who scored in the previous game - and Mululi, saw their chances go wide as the Cops dominated the proceedings.

At the break, Abdallah Mubiru made two substitutions as both Herman Waasswa and Duncan Sseninde came on for Reuben Kimera and Muwadda Mawejje. The changes revitalised Police who pinned BUL into their own area with the fresh players taking vital roles in pushing the opponents.

Meanwhile, Mbarara City picked up their first win of the season when Solomon Okwalinga struck to condemn the struggling Premier League debutants Kitara FC to a 1-0 win.

Mbarara had drawn in three previous games and had lost three before facing the debutants on Tuesday. Okwalinga scored the only goal of the game after he was put through on goal by Ssemugabi in the fifth minute.

The goal scorer, however, was injured soon after and the Ivorian international Chato Bamba made his debut as he came on.

Kitara - who are yet to win a single game - came close to getting a goal in the 18th minute but Edson Agondeze saw his effort go wide from a good position. The star missed yet another chance just as the first half was about to end.

Article continues below

WIth no further goals scored after the break, the Ankole Lions moved to the 13th position with six points while Kitara remain at the bottom with one point after engaging in seven games.

Finally, Busoga United and Bright Stars shared points after a 1-1 draw. Paul Ssekulima scored for the hosts after just four minutes but the visitors fought and equalised a minute later through Jamil Nvule.

Busoga United will now have to look for their first win in the ongoing campaign when they play Mbarara City while Bright Stars will play debutants UPDF FC.