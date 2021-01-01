Police FC condemn struggling MYDA, Mbarara City claim late win against SC Villa

The Cops recorded a big win against the debutants as the Jogoos went down to Ankole Lions in matchday 20 action

Police FC picked a 6-1 victory against the struggling Malaba Youth Sports Association during a Premier League encounter on Saturday at the Omondi Stadium.

Ben Ocen, Brian Mululi, Frank Tumwesigye, who was named the man of the match, and Muwada Mawejje scored for the rampant Cops while Moses Batali scored for MYDA.

It took the Cops just three minutes to find the back of the net when Tumwesigye made a clinical finish to hand the hosts the lead. Mululi made it 2-0 in the 14th minute with a good header to stun the Premier League debutants.

A minute after Police had doubled their lead, Tumwesigye earned his brace as the hosts showed intent in widening the margin before the half-hour mark.

Mawejje scored the fourth goal in the 27th minute to put MYDA under intense pressure. Three minutes later, Mululi added the fifth one as he scored a second brace of the game.

MYDA managed to deny Police a clean sheet when Batali finally made way past a largely untested defence of the opponents to score the only goal for the visitors.

Police made two changes as the second half began when Tony Mawejje and Derrick Kakooza replaced Fahad Kizito and Mululi. Duncan Ssenide and Eric Ssenjobe came on when the Cops made more changes as Mawejje and Reuben Kimera left the pitch.

Final changes saw Tumwesigye withdrawn and Mubarak Nsubuga filled the position. Ocen managed to add the sixth for Police in the 80th minute to pile more pressure on MYDA who are fighting to save their season.

Meanwhile, Mbarara City picked up a 2-1 win against Sports Club Villa in another league tussle at Kakyeka Stadium.

Jude Ssemugabi and Henry Kitegenyi scored for the victors while Geoffrey Wasswa struck for the record Premier League champions.

Ssemugabi managed some space before he found the top corner with a great chance in the 10th minute. The Ankole Lions made a change in the 28th minute when Bebe Swalik came out for Ronald Edwok.

Wasswa scored the equaliser in the 55th minute before Mbarara made another change in the 61st minute as Zaidi Byekwaso went out for Ivan Eyam. Kitengenyi doubled the lead for the home side in the second minute of added time to stun the 16-time Premier League winners.