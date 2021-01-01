Police FC coach Mubiru reacts after vital win over Mbarara City

The Cops tactician is also glad with his defender Mahmood Hassan for stepping up and helping the team get maximum points

Police FC head coach Abdallah Mubiru was left impressed with the way his charges played in the 3-1 win over Mbarara City in the Ugandan Premier League on Wednesday.

It was the visitors who scored first at the Omondi Stadium in Lugogo through Reuben Kimera, but defender Mahmood Hassan replied with a hattrick to help the Cops bag maximum points.

The win was a relief for the tactician who was forced to make several changes owing to injuries to some of his key players.

"We have not been able to assemble our team as usual but I thank the members that represented us [against Mbarara City]," Mubiru stated.

"They did a tremendous job with several players out. Some are injured while others have played a lot of games which resulted in fatigue so we decided to give them a break to allow them to come back when they are fresh."

The tactician also commented on Mahmood, saying it serves as encouragement and motivation when his side has goal scorers all over the pitch.

"It is very encouraging if your defender can start scoring," Mubiru continued.

"Not all days are good for the strikers but if a defender can come in and stand in and score goals then to me as a coach, I feel so happy and motivated."

The fourth-placed Cops are now aiming at doing even better in their forthcoming assignments and will try not to dwell on what the opponents are doing.

"We are not bothered about what others are doing. We are only concerned with our performance just to look at the way we are doing and playing, the mistakes we are making, how to correct them and collect points," he added.

"We will let everyone do their thing and the winner will take it at the end of the season."

In the 11 games played by the 2005 league champions, seven of them have ended in wins while two have been drawn with the remaining two being losses.

The Cops, as a result, have 23 points, four fewer than Vipers SC who are on top.

The Venoms are unbeaten after 11 matches whereby they have won eight and drawn three.