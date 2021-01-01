Police FC coach Mubiru irked by Bright Stars' time wasting-tactics in UPL

The Cops twice came from behind to secure a draw against their hosts in this weekend's league assignment

Police FC head coach Abdallah Mubiru was left upset with the time-wasting tactics employed by Bright Stars in the 2-2 draw in the Ugandan Premier League outing at Kavumba Recreation Grounds on Saturday.

Sulaiman Ssekamatte opened the scores in favour of the hosts after 13 minutes but Brian Muluuli struck back for the visitors to level matters 20 minutes later.

Ssekamate completed his brace on the hour mark but Muluuli ensured the spoils were shared when he scored his second in the 85th minute.

Despite getting a point, the Cops tactician was left infuriated by his opponents.

"I like to condemn the act of time-wasting," Mubiru expressed his feelings afterwards.

"We do not benefit from anything as a sport from these tactics. I saw Bright Stars, every time they took the lead, they started wasting time which in the end did not help them because probably the time they wasted should have helped them scoring one more goal.

"I think that is one vice that we need to fight against. I have talked to the match officials today, and I have frequently been talking to Ali Tomusange [head of referee’s body] about the same. We need to find solutions against such."

The coach was impressed with his attackers for consistently hitting the back of the net, but did not hide his disappointment as his charges conceded two goals.

"We have faced a tough game against tough opponents who were prepared to stop us from playing the way we would have loved to play and I think they succeeded most of the time," Mubiru added.

"I thank my players for the effort and character they have shown because coming from down twice is not easy but they have done it. It is unfortunate that we are now beginning to concede.

Article continues below

"At the beginning of the season, this is one area that we wanted to find solutions and now it is three games that we are conceding a goal.

"The good thing is that we have continued scoring and we have scored more than one goal in the last four goals which is encouraging but we need to keep it a bit tighter at the back."

The next assignment for Police will be against Mbarara City on Wednesday.