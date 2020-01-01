Police FC coach Mubiru backs Fufa's radical UPL reforms

The changes which the federation wants to be implemented have far-reaching effects and the coach explains why they are good for their league

Police FC head coach Abdalla Mubiru has welcomed the proposed reforms by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) which are expected to change the face of the game in the country.

Fufa has, among other things, proposed a reduction of teams in the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) from the current 16 to 12. The proposed reforms are to be debated by the stakeholders and, if adopted, will be implemented in the 2021/22 season.

Mubiru, who is also Ugandan assistant coach, has supported the changes, saying they will help increase the level of competitiveness among teams.

More teams

“I want to think that for the federation to come out with these reforms, it is geared towards improving the quality and standard of football in the top leagues,” Mubiru told Football256.

“And if you want to improve quality, you need to have a nucleus, with which you start with. To be within the 10 clubs that will stay in the top flight, clubs will have to set up the right structures in place to survive, therefore I am for these reforms.”

Police have been one of the sides which have struggled in the current season and Mubiru belives Fufa's changes will help such clubs remain competent in order to keep their Premier League status.

Another salient feature in Fufa's reform is the requirement that every club should run a junior team, a move the coach believes will have a great and positive impact on Ugandan football.

“One of the biggest hindrance to the current Police side to reach its potential is the way the club is administered,” explained Mubiru.

"And if we are to keep our top-flight status, there are changes that should be put in effect administratively and that means the level of competence within the club will have to improve drastically.

“The U20 reserve league is more viable than the U17 league because majority clubs were reluctant to utilize the kids at 17, and therefore there was a lot of abuse. They did not attach as much value to the league.

“Players at 20 are generally ready for the rigours and demands of the top division so they need a bit of specialized training at that level to better prepare them.”