Poland vs Saudi Arabia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Poland vs Saudi Arabia on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom, Africa & India.

Poland will take on a confident Saudi Arabia in their second 2022 World Cup Group C match at the Education City Stadium on Saturday. Saudi Arabia head into the fixture on the back of a shock result - a massive win against Argentina in their opening game.

Robert Lewandowski and Co. were held to a goalless draw by Mexico in their opening match of the tournament. Lewandowski had a penalty from the spot saved by an excellent Guillermo Ochoa in goal. The Barcelona striker will want to open his account in what may be his last World Cup.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, Africa and India as well as how to stream live online.

Poland vs Saudi Arabia date & kick-off time

Game: Poland vs Saudi Arabia Date: November 26, 2022 Kick-off: 8am ET / 1pm GMT / 3pm CAT / 6:30pm IST Venue: Education City Stadium Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Poland vs Saudi Arabia on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on FOX (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

ITV and STV is showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK).

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on JioCinema.

Region TV channel Live stream U.S. FOX, Telemundo fuboTV, Peacock, Sling, Fox Sports UK ITV 1, STV ITVX, STV Player India Sports18 SD/HD JioCinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Poland squad and team news

Krystian Bielik and Bartosz Bereszynski were injury concerns for Poland in the first game but the duo is available for selection against Saudi Arabia.

Robert Lewandowski failed to convert a penalty as Poland were held to a goalless draw by Mexico. The forward, who is a guaranteed starter for the team, will want to open his World Cup account against Saudi Arabia.

Poland possible XI: Szczesny; Bednarek, Glik, Kiwior; Bereszynski, Krychowiak, Zielinski, Szymanski, Zalewski; Swiderski, Lewandowski

Position Players Goalkeepers Szczesny, Grabara, Skorupski Defenders Bednarek, Glik, Gumny, Jedrzejczyk, Kiwior, Wieteska, Bereszynski, Cash, Zalewski Midfielders Bielik, Frankowski, Grosicki, Krychowiak, Kaminski, Skoras, Szymanski, Zielinski, Zurkowski Forwards Lewandowski, Milik, Piatek, Swiderski

Saudi Arabia squad & team news

Saudi Arabia are likely to field the same starting line-up that sent shockwaves through the football world when they beat Argentina earlier this week.

They will only be without full-back Yasser Al-Shahrani who collided with his own goalkeeper and has had to undergo a jaw surgery.

Saudi Arabia possible XI: Al-Owais; Al-Burayk, Al-Boleahi, Al Tambakti, Abdulhamid; Al Malki, Kanno, Al-Abed; Al Dawsari, Al-Shehiri, Al Buraikan