Poland vs Netherlands: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Poland welcome the Netherlands to face them at Stadion Narodowy in a Group A4 encounter.
In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.
Poland vs Netherlands date & kick-off time
Poland vs Netherlands
September 22/23, 2022
2:45pm ET / 1:15am IST
How to watch Poland vs Netherlands on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on Fox Soccer Plus.
In India, fans can catch it on Sony LIV.
Poland squad & team news
Just three points ahead of bottom-placed Wales and without a shout of making the finals, Poland's singular task now is survival.
Not unlike Norway, they are a team of good players spearheaded by an exceptional talent - Robert Lewandowski - and they'll hope that they have enough firepower to spring a big result over the Dutch.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Szczęsny, Skorupski, Drągowski, Majecki
Defenders
Glik, Bereszyński, Bednarek, Kędziora, Reca, Dawidowicz, Gumny, Kiwior, Wieteska
Midfielders
Krychowiak, Grosicki, Zieliński, Linetty, Klich, Frankowski, Szymański, Zalewski, Żurkowski, Kamiński, Łęgowski, Piotrowski, Skóraś
Forwards
Lewandowski, Milik, Piątek, Świderski
Netherlands squad and team news
With the Qatar 2022 World Cup just around the corner, the Oranje are fine-tuning their preparations for another bid at greatness on the biggest stage.
But they can take a mammoth step towards the finals of this tournament with a win today, despite the absence of a handful of key veteran faces.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Cillessen, Flekken, Pasveer, Noppert
Defenders
Timber, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Aké, De Vrij, Malacia, Blind, Rensch, Dumfries, Indi
Midfielders
Taylor, Berghuis, Klaassen, De Roon, Koopmeiners, De Jong
Forwards
Bergwijn, Gakpo, Depay, Janssen, Weghorst