Polack explains why new Gor Mahia signing Balinya missed Bandari clash

The British coach reveals to Goal why new Ugandan signing did not feature against the Dockers in a league match

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack has revealed why new signing Juma Balinya missed the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match against Bandai on Saturday.

The Ugandan striker signed for K’Ogalo this January after ditching Young Africans (Yanga SC) of Tanzania and was due to make his debut against the Dockers in the match played at Afraha Stadium.

However, Balinya was missing from the squad as the Kenyan champions went on to hammer Bandari 3-0 and thus claim a double over the side they had beaten 2-0 in the reverse fixture staged in Mombasa.

The British coach has now told Goal why Balinya was a non-starter in the fixture.

“His paperwork is not ready yet, and we are working round the clock to make sure the issue is sorted out,” Polack told Goal.

“I was intending to use him against Bandari because he showed me in training how good he is but we have to wait now, I don’t think he will be available for Wednesday when we face Sofapaka, I am not sure whether the issue will have been solved.

“I know the management is working to make sure that all is sorted and when we have the papers then you will see him play.”

The win against the Dockers pushed Gor Mahia to second on the log with 38 points, one less than table-toppers Kakamega Homeboyz but coach Polack insists their main aim is to keep winning their matches.

“We are not bothered on what is happening on the log, all we want to do is win our matches, the same way we did against Bandari,” Polack continued.

“The kind of spirit my players displayed against Bandari is the one I want to see until the end of the season. The players fought very well and played as a team and we did not give them space to play the ball, I want the players to maintain that spirit.”

Gor Mahia will next face Sofapaka on Wednesday.