‘Poke your nose in your business!’ – Vipers SC taunt Onduparaka FC after stunning URA FC

Vipers SC have taunted their rivals Onduparaka FC after they finally managed to beat Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC in the Ugandan Premier League on Monday.

Ahead of the league match which had a lot at stake, Onduparaka took to their Twitter account to urge URA to beat Vipers on their behalf.

Onduparaka tweeted: “We know it is not our business to poke our nose into such things but we just want to say, don’t disappoint the clan, do that job.”

What a disappointment for your clan of losers 😀



Safe journey from Mbarara 🤣



Next time poke your nose in your business 🤨 https://t.co/mXzluLm05G — Vipers Sports Club (@VipersSC) November 12, 2019

Since beating the Tax Collectors 1-0 in 2017 en route to winning the title, the Venoms had not won a fixture involving the two sides, including the last two meetings at Kitende.

The corresponding encounter at St Mary’s Stadium, ended 2-1 in URA’s favour after Shafiq Kuchi Kagimu and Dickens Victor Kilama gave the Tax Collectors a two-goal cushion before Hamis Diego Kizza pulled one back for the Vipers.

But Onduparaka’s prayers were not answered as Vipers, under coach Edward Golola, needed a second-half strike from former Gor Mahia striker Dan Sserunkuma to end their hoodoo against URA and also silence Onduparaka, who were rooting for their downfall.

Vipers have also taken to social media to hit back at Onduparaka: “What a disappointment for your clan of losers,” the Venoms wrote on their Twitter account, “Safe journey from Mbarara and next time poke your nose in your business.”

The win enabled Vipers to extend their lead at the top of the league table to 36 points.